FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather threat continues this afternoon and evening

An Enhanced Risk means that a Tornado Watch is likely to be issued for a portion or all of the WAFB viewing area at some point today and that multiple strong to possibly severe t-storms will be possible through the afternoon and into the evening. The atmosphere continues to show signs towards severe weather with strong wind shear (rotation), but a potential limiting factor could be a lack of instability (t-storm fuel). Regardless, it is best to prepare for the potential for a couple of severe t-storm and/or tornado warnings.