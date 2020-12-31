FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather threat continues this afternoon and evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The threat for severe weather will remain in the forecast through the rest of today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the viewing area under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for South Central and Southwest Louisiana until 9 p.m. This watch includes St. Mary Parish in our viewing area.
An Enhanced Risk means that a Tornado Watch is likely to be issued for a portion or all of the WAFB viewing area at some point today and that multiple strong to possibly severe t-storms will be possible through the afternoon and into the evening. The atmosphere continues to show signs towards severe weather with strong wind shear (rotation), but a potential limiting factor could be a lack of instability (t-storm fuel). Regardless, it is best to prepare for the potential for a couple of severe t-storm and/or tornado warnings.
1) Make sure you have a way of being alerted by using our free First Alert Weather App or a NOAA weather radio.
2) Check around the outside of the house and secure any loose items that could become flying debris.
3) Make sure you review your safe space plan, and also go over it with your children.
4) Move any outside vehicles under cover or in a garage.
5) Monitor WAFB-TV or our many social media accounts for all the latest developments
The threat for severe weather will come to an end once a cold front pushes through the area closer to midnight as we ring in 2021.
