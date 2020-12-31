New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020

“People come to Dubai because it’s open, but there are so many rules,” said Bashir Shehu, 50, who was visiting from Abuja, Nigeria with his family. “We pray that next year we can celebrate with some real freedom.” In many European countries, authorities warned they were ready to clamp down on revelers who breached public health rules, including nightly curfews in France, Italy, Turkey, Latvia, the Czech Republic, and Greece.