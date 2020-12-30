Wednesday, December 30: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 311,229 total cases - 6,754 new cases
- 7,448 total deaths - 51 new deaths
- 1,717 patients in hospitals - increase of 28 patients
- 210 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 263,712 patients recovered - increase of 16,211
Today’s update [Wednesday, Dec. 30] does NOT contain a backlog of cases. This is the highest number of daily cases reported to date in Louisiana that does not contain a backlog nor two days of reporting. The previous highest number of cases reported was 4,339 new cases on Dec. 9.
The statewide percent positivity for December 17 through December 23 is 10.7%.
The collection dates for most of these cases (90.7%) fall between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (17%) account for 35% of these cases.
Since Tuesday, Dec. 29, LDH says 52,109 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,367,542. Of the tests reported today, 40,177 were PCR tests and 11,932 were antigen tests.
