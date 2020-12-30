SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Madison Prep QB Zeon Chriss

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss said Tuesday, Dec. 29, that he didn’t feel pressure when it came to winning the school’s first-ever football state title, because he had great confidence in himself, his coaches, and his teammates.
Chriss accounted for 323 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the 50-0 rout of Union Parish in the LHSAA Class 3A Championship.
Madison Prep lost to Union Parish, 35-26, in last year’s quarterfinals, which was burning in the quarterback’s gut since the disappointment occurred.
“Thinking about that game last year made me work harder during the summer,” said Chriss. “Quarantine, just every time if I am not going hard, I push myself harder because I have a responsibility to take care of.”
Chriss was named MVP of the championship game.
