New coronavirus strain reaches the U.S.

The Louisiana Department of Health put out a statement saying, “we’ve not had any reports of a new strain of COVID here in Louisiana. given that this is a new development, we are still learning what this means for our efforts against COVID. we are monitoring this and will alter those efforts if needed here in the state.” Like most health experts, Dr. Chris Trevino says the information he has on the new strain is slim but he says when it comes to viruses it’s not unusual to see them mutate overtime.