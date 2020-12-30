Meet the three finalists for EBR schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These three candidates are finalists to be the next superintendent for East Baton Rouge schools.
The three finalists, Marla Sheppard, Sito Narcisse and Adam Smith, will be interviewed next week by the EBR school board. The board will select the new superintendent on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.
All meetings will be streamed on YouTube for anyone to watch. There will be a public comment link during the Town Hall portion of the interviews. The information will be added to the public notice for each event on EBR schools’ website.
Interview schedule:
Jan. 6: Marla Sheppard
- Town Hall: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Interview: 5:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 7: Sito Narcisse
- Town Hall: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Interview: 5:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 8: Adam Smith
- Town Hall: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Interview: 5:45 to 8:15 p.m.
Find the finalists’ resumes and on-demand interviews here.
