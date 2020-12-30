LSU K Cade York named FWAA second team All-American

LSU kicker Cade York (36) makes a field goal during the second half of a game between LSU and Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | December 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 3:07 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU record-setting placekicker Cade York has been named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced Wednesday, Dec. 30.

It is the second All-America honor for the sophomore from McKinney, Texas. He was named to the second team again.

York led the nation in field goals of 50 yards or more (6) and set the LSU record with a 57-yarder in the 37-34 win over No. 6 Florida.

His 18 field goals in 2020 were tied for the most in the SEC and ranked No. 3 nationally.

