LSU F Darius Days proves he can contribute in several different ways

LSU Men’s Basketball

LSU F Darius Days proves he can contribute in several different ways
LSU forward Darius Days (4) during a game against Texas A&M at the PMAC on Dec. 29, 2020, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: MG Miller/MG Miller / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 7:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While true freshman Cameron Thomas stole the headlines with a career-high 32 points for LSU against Texas A&M, veteran Darius Days recorded his second double-double of the season.

The junior forward had 18 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in the 77-54 win for the Tigers (6-1, 1-0 SEC) over the Aggies (5-2, 0-1 SEC), proving he can not only shoot from the outside but also do some dirty work in the paint.

RELATED: LSU opens SEC play with 77-54 rout of Texas A&M

“Just adding more things to my game,” said Days. “Not just relying on my three-point shot all the time. Getting little putbacks, post-ups, hook shots, stuff like that. Being more of a leader on the court. Adding more things to my game. It’s going to help me in the long run and with this team as well.”

Darius Days - 12/29/20 (Full Interview)

LSU will hit the road to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 2 to take on the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.