Inauguration of Mayor Broome’s second term scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday
WAFB File photo of Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | December 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 3:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be sworn in for her second term as mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 2.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.

Broome defeated former state representative Steve Carter to win reelection during the Dec. 5 runoff election.

WAFB will stream the inauguration ceremony live on Facebook and on WAFB.com.

