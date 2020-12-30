Inauguration of Mayor Broome’s second term scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be sworn in for her second term as mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 2.
The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.
Broome defeated former state representative Steve Carter to win reelection during the Dec. 5 runoff election.
WAFB will stream the inauguration ceremony live on Facebook and on WAFB.com.
