Madison Prep claims first-ever football state title with 50-0 win over Union Parish in LHSAA Class 3A Championship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - The Madison Prep Chargers faced the Union Parish Farmers for the 2020 LHSAA Class 3A Championship at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University and dominated the entire game.
The Chargers claimed the state title with a 50-0 victory over the Farmers.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss racked up 320 yards of total offense, accounting for 30 of the Chargers’ 50 points.
Zeon Chriss wins MVP with 323 yards of total offense, accounting for 30 points in Madison Prep’s record-setting 50-0 win over Union Parish @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports #SportslineFN pic.twitter.com/43jsVn3r7Y— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Royon Davis (and Marlon Smart) have been huge on defense in holding the undefeated Farmers scoreless through three quarters.— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Madison Prep is one quarter away from the program's first state title as they lead Union Parish 38-0. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/6Ntu0NNR2I
After a failed Farmer’s fake punt to start the 2nd half Chargers quickly score again as Chriss goes over 100 yards rushing and 300 yards total offense and Myles Poullard gets 7 yard TD run + Chriss 8 yard PAT run its 38-0 @WAFB9Sports— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Zeon Chriss has run for 84 yards and a TD, to go with 202 passing yards and three more scores!— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Put them together it’s 286 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns in a half.
On 4th down as weather conditions worsen with 2:59 remaining in the half Zeon Chriss connects for his third scoring strike a 24 yd TD pass to Tyrell Raby, who also caught a 2-pointer after!— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Madison Prep leads Union Parish 30-0#SportslineFN @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/zUAXlCOy5B
Zeon Chriss 26 yard TD pass to Brian Chapman on a bubble screen and with two point PAT:— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
(9) Madison Prep 22
(2) Union Parish 0
Zeon Chriss has won #SportslineFN player of the week as a sophomore and junior and looks to be on his way for another after 179 yards of total offense for Madison Prep IN THE 1ST QUARTER! @WAFB9Sports After Union Parish stopped on downs he has Chargers on the move again!— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Then Smart catches 72 yard TD pass from Chriss who runs for 2 point PAT with 41 seconds to go first quarter Madison Prep leads 14-0 @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/v0K2A5ipf0— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Union Parish ready to score but Marlon Smart recovers fumble to save the day for the Chargers of Madison Prep. Still 6-0 late 1st quarter @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/nBDYcKJAq1— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
Zeon Chriss 16 yard TD pass called back for illegal formation but he gets 21 yards on 2 runs and TD! Madison Prep leads 6-0 on 16 play 76 yard drive @LHSAA @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/2odtMEWkn9— Steve Schneider (@9SportsDirector) December 30, 2020
