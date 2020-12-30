Madison Prep claims first-ever football state title with 50-0 win over Union Parish in LHSAA Class 3A Championship

Madison Prep Chargers (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | December 30, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 11:00 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - The Madison Prep Chargers faced the Union Parish Farmers for the 2020 LHSAA Class 3A Championship at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University and dominated the entire game.

The Chargers claimed the state title with a 50-0 victory over the Farmers.

Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss racked up 320 yards of total offense, accounting for 30 of the Chargers’ 50 points.

