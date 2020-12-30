FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers today, main threat arriving on NYE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The potential for strong to severe storms on New Year’s Eve continues to headline our forecast. Before that threat arrives on Thursday, look for some passing showers today, along with breezy and mild conditions as highs top out in the low to mid-70s.
Thursday starts out mainly dry, but storms will likely start to fire near or shortly after lunchtime. That initial wave of storms may have the potential to produce a few tornadoes well in advance of a cold front. Rain chances likely won’t peak until Thursday evening/night as the cold front moves in from the west.
The potential for a few strong to severe storms will continue along the front, with the main threat being damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for our entire area.
Rains should end shortly after midnight, leaving us with cooler and drier weather for New Year’s Day and the first days of 2021. The weekend is shaping up to be cool, with highs in the 50s and lows reaching the mid-30s by Sunday morning. Dry weather should continue into the mid part of next week, with temperatures gradually moderating.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.