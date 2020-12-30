Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to miss Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols

CLEMSON S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will not be calling the plays for the Tigers in Friday’s Sugar Bowl against Ohio State. The school announced on Wednesday that Elliott is not making the trip to New Orleans with the team while he’s in COVID-19 protocols.
The James Island alum is in his 1st season as the sole offensive coordinator for the Tigers after sharing the spot with Jeff Scott.
The Tigers offense has been one of the best in the country again this season averaging almost 45 points per game while gaining more than 500 yards of total offense per game.
Clemson and Ohio State are set to meet in the National Semifinals on Friday at 8pm.
