APSO attempt to locate murder suspect; arrest two others

Jermaine Jackson (Source: APSO)
By WAFB Staff | December 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 2:42 PM

The following information is from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, attempted to locate Jermaine Jackson, who is wanted for second-degree murder Tuesday.

Deputies located four black males in the 500 block of St. Patrick Street in Donaldsonville, however, Jermaine Jackson was not one of them.

Deputies obtained a  search warrant for the residence and located several guns inside the residence, one being stolen from Assumption Parish.

Deputies learned that one of the occupants, 22-year-old Peter Henderson III, is a convicted felon and is on probation for simple robbery. 22-year-old Derrick Jackson Jr. had several bench warrants and was also detained.

Peter Henderson IV and another occupant, Trevon Henderson left the scene prior to deputies executing the search warrant, however a warrant has been obtained for illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Peter Henderson III was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Derrick Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Deputies are still searching for Jermaine Jackson, who is wanted in the murder of Rhyeme Stevenson that occurred on Dec. 15. They are also searching for 20-year-old Peter Henderson IV and 19-year-old Trevon Henderson for illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344- STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

