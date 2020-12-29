Southern-TSU games postponed due to COVID-19 within Tiger program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s and women’s basketball games against Texas Southern that were scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4 inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center have been postponed, SWAC officials have announced.
Officials said the postponements are due to a positive COVID-19 test within the TSU program and the quarantining of student-athletes.
They added the rescheduling dates for the games have not yet been determined.
The Jags (0-4) will open SWAC play by hosting Prairie View (1-3) at F.G. Clark on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Jags (0-6) will play the Lady Panthers (1-2) at 2 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.