Senate Republicans feeling pressure from White House to approve stimulus bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republicans in the Senate are feeling the pressure coming from the White House.
President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday, “Unless republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2,000 payments ASAP. $600 is not enough!”
“The nation’s debt has gone from 20 billion to 28 nearly 29 billion in just the last few years. Much of that attributable to COVID-19,” said Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves.
Congressman Graves is one of those within the GOP that does not agree that $2,000 should be rushed out to every American taxpayer, voting no on the bill that the senate is now considering.
While his Louisiana counterparts in the Senate did not respond to requests for comment on the debate, Graves says passing the so-called cash act would significantly harm the nation’s economy for decades and that Washington had plenty of time to decipher who really needs the money.
“It is disappointing the treasury wasn’t able to come up with a mechanism over the last six months of negotiations to find a way to identify those most impacted and then let’s focus those additional resources just on those,” said Graves.
But in this case Graves finds himself on the opposite side of the president who asked Congress to increase the payments. A move that Democrats in Washington seized. Most Senate Republicans were against the increase in spending but a growing number are now supporting it. That includes David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are nearing the end of a tight senate runoff race in Georgia, and both sided with the president today.
“I said absolutely we need to get relief to Americans now,” said Loeffler.
“I fully support what the president is doing right now,” said Perdue.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted out today that the approved $600 could reach some Americans bank accounts as early as tonight while congress continues to debate the increase.
“Honestly, I’m actually glad that they’re actually putting some thought into actually, you know, get the people the money to help them out in this time of need,” said Gregory Johnson, a Baton Rouge resident.
“You know, at the end of the day unemployment stubs are not really giving you anything. you know, depending on how much you make on a day-to-day basis, some people are just getting $50-$100 a week,” said Darellyn Watson, another Baton Rouge resident.
