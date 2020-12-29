‘You can’t escape the danger’: Brother and pregnant sister shot and killed in Mississippi triple homicide

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police said it was a robbery that turned fatal.
A brother, Faustino Ramierez Garcia, 20, and his sister, Maudilia Ramierez Garcia, 19, who was eight months pregnant, were shot and killed inside their home.
Police Chief Otha Brown said the tragic incident happened at 623 Chestnut Alley Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m.
Inside the home where they took their last breath, family and friends created a makeshift memorial to honor the siblings and the unborn child.
“They were actually very hard working,” said Marivel Lopez who was close friends with the victims. “They were smiling all the time and very helpful actually.”
Lopez said the two siblings had only been living in the home for a month. She said that everyone in the house was sleeping when someone broke in through the back door.
“The motive of the incident was robbery,”￼ said Chief Brown. He also stated that the robbery led to a large amount of money being stolen and both siblings being shot and killed￼￼.
The chief said two others were also inside the home including another relative and a one-year-old, both escaping ￼as the home was being robbed.
“[The older relative] hid in the closet and he was able to run out to the neighbor’s house carrying the baby,” said Brown. “We also know the baby had been shot one time in the face and she is in stable condition at UMMC.”
According to investigators, the female victim was shot once in the face and the male victim was shot once in the back of the head.
Lopez said the tragic news is sending a shockwave through the Hispanic community.
“For us, if it happens once we probably know that they are going to come back again,” said Lopez. She said Hispanics are prime targets in Canton. In fact, she said her family has even been robbed ￼before.
“Basically mostly why Hispanics are targeted is because they think because we are very hard-working, they think we have more money,” Lopez explained. She admitted that it’s a frustrating stereotype.
“We are not all safe over here,” Lopez expressed. “It seems that everywhere we go there’s danger, you can’t escape the danger￼￼.”
Lopez said this incident is just the latest example of that. Now she and others in the community are demanding justice. They have this message for the person responsible:
“Please, please just show your face or just turn yourself in because what he or she did wasn’t right,” Lopez said passionately. “She was eight months pregnant. She was about to have a baby. Left a one-year-old. Nobody should’ve did what they did to them.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Canton Police Department hasn’t made an arrest in the case but they do have a description of the suspect.
Chief Brown said the gunman is￼ described as being an African-American male, who’s around 5′10″ with a medium build. ￼If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Canton Police Department and remember: You can report anonymously.
