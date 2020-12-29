FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather moving in on NYE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mild and mainly dry weather prevails again today, with highs topping out near 70° under partly cloudy skies. While most of us get through the day dry, isolated showers are possible by Tuesday night as moisture begins surging inland from the Gulf of Mexico in advance of our next storm system.
An increasing southerly flow will also result in a much milder start on Wednesday as lows only reach the upper 50s.
Into the day on Wednesday, scattered showers will be possible through the day, with highs in the mid-70s. No severe weather is expected on Wednesday and rain amounts should generally be on the lighter side.
The main weather event is still slated for Thursday (New Year’s Eve) as a potent storm system moves out of Texas into the Mississippi Valley. Showers and t-storms are likely Thursday afternoon and evening, with the Storm Prediction Center maintaining a Level 2/5 (Slight) risk of severe weather for our entire viewing area. Any stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a few tornadoes.
In the wake of that storm system, cooler and drier weather settles in for the first weekend of 2021, although a spotty shower can’t be ruled out on Saturday.
