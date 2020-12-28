FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns for NYE

Rain returns to the forecast by Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system approaches from the west. Scattered to numerous showers are expected by Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the more active weather currently appears slated for New Year’s Eve. Low pressure developing to our southwest and lifting into the mid-Mississippi Valley will result in numerous showers and t-storms, a few of which could be strong. The rains may not exit until close to the midnight hour as we ring in 2021.