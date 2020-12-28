FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns for NYE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final week of 2020 starts out with some nice weather today as highs climb into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, with Tuesday morning lows in the upper 40s. And nice weather continues into tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies once again and highs near 70 degrees.
Rain returns to the forecast by Wednesday as a slow-moving storm system approaches from the west. Scattered to numerous showers are expected by Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the more active weather currently appears slated for New Year’s Eve. Low pressure developing to our southwest and lifting into the mid-Mississippi Valley will result in numerous showers and t-storms, a few of which could be strong. The rains may not exit until close to the midnight hour as we ring in 2021.
In the wake of that storm system, cooler and drier weather will settle in for the first weekend of 2021. Morning lows will reach the 30s by Saturday and Sunday, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
