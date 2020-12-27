Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.
Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.
Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.
The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.
It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.
