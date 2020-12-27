Sunday, December 27: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Dec. 27, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 299,722 total cases - 3,227 new cases
- 7,291 total deaths - 19 new deaths
- 1,530 patients in hospitals - decrease of 103 patients
- 191 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 247,501 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
