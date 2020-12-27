Pelicans overcome poor shooting with defense, rebounding, and ball protection to beat Spurs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t shoot the ball well from the field in their home opener against the San Antonio Spurs but they were able to make up for it in other areas and get the win in front of 750 fans.
The Pelicans (2-1) edged the Spurs (2-1), 98-95.
Brandon Ingram recorded his second double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He also had six assists. Zion Williamson had his third straight double-double to open the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a career-high five steals. Lonzo Ball finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals (tied for his best with Pelicans). Josh Hart came off the bench and put up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pelicans shot just 36-of-94 (38.3%) from the field and a dismal 5-of-24 (20.8%) on 3-pointers. They outrebounded the Spurs, 56-47. New Orleans had 11 steals and only turned the ball over eight times. The Pelicans were also 21-of-29 (72.4%) on free throws. The Spurs were 100% from the charity stripe but only had eight attempts.
The Pels built a 15-point lead in the third quarter but saw that evaporate behind a 21-3 run by the Spurs. Down three points with only seconds remaining, the Spurs were trying to tie the game but a 3-point attempt by DeMar DeRozan was blocked by Eric Bledsoe to preserve the win for New Orleans.
The Pelicans will hit the road to face another Western Conference opponent. They will face the Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.
