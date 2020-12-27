FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead with rain chances later in the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cold start this Sunday morning in the 30′s, but definitely not as cold as Saturday morning when we had temperatures in the 20′s.
The weather for Sunday will have a lot of sunshine and highs will be in the upper 60′s, so it’ll warm up very quickly. You’ll need a jacket early on this morning, then you can go short sleeves this afternoon.
For the next few days the weather will also feature mild highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s through midweek. Then, an area of low pressure associated cold front will move in yielding rain chances later Wednesday through much of Thursday.
The best chance of rain right now looks to be Thursday and a few thunderstorms are also possible.
