FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few strong storms possible New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will be relatively quiet as many head back to the daily grind. Temperatures will be trending warmer in the coming days.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or two north of Baton Rouge Monday afternoon and across the local area on Tuesday.
The next real rain chance comes with our next storm system and cold front. This storm system will begin to impact the area Wednesday and move through Thursday. Expect periods of heavy rain, and a potential for severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Damaging wind will be the main concern, but a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
The cold front will push through Thursday afternoon sweeping out a lot of the rain and bringing back some cooler temperatures as we start 2021. A gradual warming trend will begin by the middle of next week.
