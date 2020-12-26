31-year breast cancer survivor safely celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends

Rice’s family put the whole event together featuring a live band and a second line of cars all coming by to wave and blow a kiss to the queen. After the parade, a royal toast in the front yard with family also singing her happy birthday. It isn’t how her family expected to celebrate this year, with masks and social distancing, but seeing their granny smiles means the world. “With the pandemic that obviously threw us in for a loop, that was a little bit of a curve ball, but we thought what better way to do it than to honor the two things that she loves…all of her friends and family and then also a parade,” says Elliot Hutchinson who is Rice’s grandson.