VIDEO: Coach Payton does ‘The Griddy’ after win over Minnesota

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Another win. Another Saints locker room dance party.
This time, after beating the Vikings to clinch the NFC South, it was coach Sean Payton who showed off his moves in celebratory fashion.
LB Demario Davis took to social media after the game and posted a video of Payton and several players dancing “The Griddy.”
Coach Payton, after busting a move, spoke about the team’s victory and winning the division for the fourth year in a row.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.