Red Cross on scene of house fire on Melrose Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire Crews say a space heater is to blame for sparking a fire in a home on Melrose Blvd around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators say the fire started in the bathroom and quickly spread to the attic. The homeowner tried to use a fire extinguisher, but they were unable to get the flames under control.
Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the home was destroyed, displacing the family who lived there. Red cross was on the scene assisting them.
