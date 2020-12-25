One La. soldier makes the best of his holiday while serving overseas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This holiday season, soldiers overseas say they are grateful for the love and support even if they are miles away from home.
Joshua Touchet has protected and served the United States for 20 years now. Part of his job means spending some holidays away from his family. However, he and his fellow soldiers always try to make the special for each other.
“We all had lunch and dinner together, we did a couple of little white elephant gift exchanges as well with the Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach. They sent over some stockings and other little snacks and hygiene items. I was able to exchange those with my soldiers,” Touchet explains.
It’s been a tough year because of the pandemic, but BR Soldier Outreach is pushing through it by shipping 753 Christmas stockings, along with other goodies and packages overseas to show their appreciation for our soldiers.
“To me, it’s very heartwarming knowing that somebody does care, somebody is other than your family of course, is thinking about you. And just overall kindness of everyone that was involved in the giving,” Touchet says.
Touchet has been away for about six months now, it’s not his first time missing a holiday, but he calls home frequently. He celebrated Christmas with his family virtually this year.
“Last night I guess about 11:30 my time, I was able to talk to my wife and my daughter, and watch her open some of her presents,” Touchet explains.
While some may not be able to get together for the holidays this year, it’s a reminder to not forget about those brave men and women who serve in the armed forces, that didn’t have a choice to come home. Instead, they’re sacrificing their holidays to keep us safe.
