FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early morning freeze Saturday, warming trend on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of us missed the freeze for Christmas morning, but most of us won’t be as lucky on Saturday morning with temperatures dropping to around 30° for metro Baton Rouge.
A free warning will be in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
Fortunately, sunshine will warm us into the upper 50°S for Saturday afternoon with mid to upper 60s expected for Sunday afternoon.
The region stays dry for Monday and Tuesday with highs both days approaching 70°. Our next rainmaker arrives Wednesday as a cold front slides in from the west.
The extended outlook suggests that the mid-week cold front could come with a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The frontal weather clears out of the area by early Thursday morning with a dry forecast for New Year’s Eve celebrations and for New Year’s Day.
For the time being, the outlook for the first weekend of 2021 includes low end rain chances.
