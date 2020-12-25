Better Business Bureau shares tips on returns and exchanges during the holiday season

Get to know store policies. Before you make a purchase, find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Understand that many retailers have changed their policies for the holiday season and the COVID-19 pandemic. If the store does allow returns or exchanges, find out if you will need to pay a restock fee. Ask the seller if they offer cash refunds, exchanges, or only store credit. Store policies are usually posted at the check-out counter or printed on the back of receipts.