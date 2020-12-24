Several Baton Rouge area organizations step up to help the homeless community this Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some believe the greatest gift is the gift of giving.
“Christmas is about hope and rebirth, and Christmas with us is about sharing that hope and love with people who are truly in need,” explains Michael Acaldo, director for St. Vincent De Paul in Baton Rouge.
Acaldo says the non-profit has provided more than 200,000 meals to folks in the capital area. He says they plan to give out another 500 during their annual Christmas day feast.
However, it will not be their normal set-up due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“It’s all to go this year. First time in our history to have to serve a Christmas to-go meal, but we’re really excited to be able to do it,” Acaldo says.
They will serve the to-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25.
Not far from the shelter were more helping hands supporting families facing tough times this Christmas.
“I know a lot of people especially during Covid are out of jobs and things like that; so, we came out here and we had jambalaya, we had casseroles, cake, and waters. We had toys for the kids for Christmas. So just giving back, it really does make a difference,” Kennedy Jarvis says.
Jarvis and her college classmate Camryn Hayes collected clothes, toiletries, and toys for families in need for a month before distributing them on Christmas Eve.
“It definitely gives you time to really stop and reflect on things that you’ve been blessed with, and the things that you go through because everybody goes through something,” Hayes says.
