Saints hope other receivers step up with 2 main targets on IR

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints certainly have their share of walking wounded within the receiving corps and Michael Thomas isn’t the only receiver now on injured reserve.
The team added Tre’Quan Smith to IR on Thursday, meaning he’ll miss the next three games.
It also means even more opportunity for someone else to step up and pick up where Smith and Thomas have left off.
Head coach Sean Payton said the game plan is put together each week based on the personnel available.
“Yeah, sure; I mean, look, we’re always putting our plan together with like, alright, where are the targets and third down and tomorrow’s practice, red zone,” said Payton. “We’ve had different weeks, the Chicago week was a big [Jared] Cook and [Alvin] Kamara. I think Tre’Quan [Smith] in Detroit and Deonte [Harris] in some of those games. So, it’s the unique thing about our league is that it can be that fluid week-to-week based on the health of those guys.”
In the 32-29 loss to the Chiefs, quarterback Drew Brees was 15-of-34 for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Only one of those passes was to Smith for 25 yards but he is the third-leading receiver on the team this season. Emmanuel Sanders was the leading receiver for the Saints against the Chiefs with four catches for 76 yards. He is ranked No. 2 on the team in receiving yards for 2020. Alvin Kamara had three catches for 40 yards. He leads the team in receiving yards and rushing yards. Lil’Jordan Humphrey, in his second season in the NFL, had his first two catches as a pro and his first touchdown.
SAINTS INJURY REPORT:
- Tre’Quan Smith (WR) - OUT
- Andrus Peat (G) - QUESTIONABLE
- Nick Easton (G) - OUT
- Marcus Williams (S) - OUT
- Malcom Brown (DT) - QUESTIONABLE
- Trey Hendrickson (DE) - QUESTIONABLE
Drew Brees also explained a little bit about the device protecting his ribs for the rest of the season.
“I have always played with something, so going back to when I first came in the league, I had kind of a bigger, thicker flak jacket on,” said Brees. “And then at some point, I kind of, moved to something that was a little bit thinner but kind of molded to your ribs.”
Hopefully, it’ll hold up for the 41-year old.
The Saints (10-4) will host the Vikings (6-8) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Christmas Day. They can clinch the NFC South with a win or a Tampa Bay loss.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game can be watched on FOX. The Saints are a 7-point favorite.
