Man accused of manufacturing a bomb following incident on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested a man for making a bomb after discovering suspicious devices following an incident on Plank Road Thursday, Dec. 24.
Police say they initially responded to the 2000 block of Plank Road to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot injury.
Sgt. Don Coppola, a department spokesperson, says officers found suspicious devices while investigating the scene.
One person who was injured was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they arrested and booked Joesph Paul Mobley, 22, of Baton Rouge, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday on the charge of possession and manufacturing of a bomb.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.