FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light freeze possible Christmas morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are ahead in our weather today in the wake of some overnight storms.
Skies will gradually clear through the morning, leaving us with breezy and much colder weather. Today’s highs will only reach the upper 40s even with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.
Tonight’s forecast gets a stamp of approval from Santa with clear skies and cold temperatures expected. Christmas morning starts out with a light freeze as lows dip into the low 30s and Christmas Day stays cool with highs only reaching the low 50s under sunny skies.
Another light freeze is expected on Saturday morning as lows again reach the low 30s and Saturday promises to be another cool day, with highs in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will then moderate from Sunday into the early part of next week, with our next good chance of rain expected on Wednesday.
The extended outlook suggests we’ll enjoy a cool and dry New Year’s Eve.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.