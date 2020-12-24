Death of Baker man in BRPD custody under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating the death of a man, which occurred while he was in their custody Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Police say Terry Bagget, 42, of Baker, was in police custody after being arrested on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana when he first complained to officers of medical difficulty around 7 p.m.
Bagget was transported by East Baton Rouge Parish EMS to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, according to police.
Investigators say Bagget was examined by hospital staff and released to BRPD to be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 11 p.m.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr., a department spokesperson, says while officers were processing Baggett’s papers at BPRD’s 1st District Precinct, he appeared to be in some type of physical distress.
Officers began to offer to render aid and called the Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS for assistance, according to Mckneely.
Investigators say Baggett died at the precinct.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner was called to the scene for an evaluation. Police say Baggett’s death remains under investigation and the cause of death will be determined by the Coroner after an autopsy is performed.
