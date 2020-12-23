Saints try to rest up before Christmas Day game; list 7 players on injury report

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Some of the top priorities for the Black and Gold this week are rest and relaxation, especially for the defense following its 92-play performance against the Chiefs.
Sean Payton said Tuesday that, with this short week, those guys need to be off their feet as much as possible.
Linebacker Demario Davis agrees.
“Sometimes you’re going to have games where you play a lot of snaps,” he said. “Ideally, you don’t want to but you’re going to have games like that. I think the thing with the short week, rest becomes a premium, spending extra time in recovery, having that process right. Understand you’ve still got to try to get all your tape in. So, it’s just really about the process and making sure it’s fine-tuned.”
Seven players were listed on the injury report Wednesday for the Saints.
- WR - Tre’quan Smith, Ankle, DNP
- G- Andrus Peat, Ankle, LP
- G - Nick Easton, Concussion, DNP
- S- Marcus Williams, Ankle, DNP
- DE- Carl Granderson, Neck, LP
- DT - Malcom Brown, Calf, LP
- DE- Trey Hendrickson, Neck, LP
*DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participant
RELATED STORIES:
The Saints host former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings on Christmas Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game will be shown on FOX.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.