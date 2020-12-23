PREVIEW: Madison Prep faces Union Parish in Class 3A Championship

High School Football

PREVIEW: Madison Prep faces Union Parish in Class 3A Championship
Madison Prep Chargers (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | December 23, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:03 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep is the only Baton Rouge-area non-select school playing in next week’s LHAAA Prep Classic.

The Chargers are continuing preparations for the Class 3A state championship against Union Parish.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Madison Prep vs. Union Parish - Part 2
CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Madison Prep vs. Union Parish - Part 1

This is their first title game appearance since 2016 when they lost to Sterlington in the Class 2A finals.

Madison Prep will face Union Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State.

FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A CLASS 2A | CLASS 1A

DIVISION I | DIVISION IIDIVISION III | DIVISION IV

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.