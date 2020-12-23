PREVIEW: Madison Prep faces Union Parish in Class 3A Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Madison Prep is the only Baton Rouge-area non-select school playing in next week’s LHAAA Prep Classic.
The Chargers are continuing preparations for the Class 3A state championship against Union Parish.
This is their first title game appearance since 2016 when they lost to Sterlington in the Class 2A finals.
Madison Prep will face Union Parish on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State.
