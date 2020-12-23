Pelicans open season with 113-99 win over Raptors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) works against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Source: Chris O'Meara)
By Josh Auzenne | December 23, 2020 at 9:05 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:04 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans opened up the season with a win over the Toronto Raptors behind double-doubles by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Pels (1-0) got the 113-99 victory over the Raptors (0-1).

Ingram led the way with 24 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds. He was one board shy of his first career triple-double. Williamson had 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was the third double-double of his career.

J.J. Redick added 23 points, Eric Bledsoe had 18, and Lonzo Ball chipped in 16.

New Orleans pulled out the win on a strong second half, outscoring Toronto, 63-42, after the break. The Pelicans have some things to clean up moving forward. They turned the ball over 27 times and shot only 50% from the free throw line. However, they were 19-of-42 on 3-pointers (45.2%). J.J. Redick was 6-of-11 (54.5%) from beyond the arc. The Raptors only shot 30.4% on their threes.

GAME STATS

The Pels will travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Christmas Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

