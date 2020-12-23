Pelicans open season with 113-99 win over Raptors

New Orleans pulled out the win on a strong second half, outscoring Toronto, 63-42, after the break. The Pelicans have some things to clean up moving forward. They turned the ball over 27 times and shot only 50% from the free throw line. However, they were 19-of-42 on 3-pointers (45.2%). J.J. Redick was 6-of-11 (54.5%) from beyond the arc. The Raptors only shot 30.4% on their threes.