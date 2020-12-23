Moderna vaccine arrives in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the capital region.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the Fresenius Kidney Clinic in Baton Rouge received the first shipment of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state expects to receive over 79,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and roughly 29,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. That’s a total of 100,000 doses of vaccine this week alone for the state.
“We’re very excited to have it,” said Terry Bellon, Director of Operations at the Fresenius Kidney Clinic. “They just arrived, the first shipment of the vaccine and we’re excited to be able to offer it to staff, to offer it to patients and it’s a great day for us in Baton Rouge.”
Although the vaccine is a welcomed step down the path to life without COVID restrictions, Governor Edwards warns that we still have a long way to go.
“For some period of time, we’re going to have to leave the masks on. Even after significant percentages of people around our state and our country have been vaccinated, but we’re still a long way from that,” he said.
Between 125,000 and 135,000 frontline healthcare personnel will be the first people in the state to receive the vaccine. Doctors, nurses, as well as hospital food service workers and custodial staff, will be included in that group.
Edwards says the state hopes to vaccinate 160,000 people in the first priority group comprised of people who work in hospitals and nursing homes, by the end of December. There are around 200,000 to 215,000 people who make up that first group.
