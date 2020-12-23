Hearing set for fired BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district court judge will hold a hearing on January 4, 2021, in the case of fired Baton Rouge police officer Siya Creel.
Judge Tim Kelley will decide whether to grant an injunction in the case. If he does, it would allow Creel to remain on the force and be allowed to enroll in the city’s medical insurance coverage until further legal action is taken.
Chief Murphy Paul fired the officer earlier this month, saying Creel violated departmental policy by doing an interview for a YouTube channel without getting prior approval. The interview was about billboards that have going up around the city that are critical of both the chief and the city’s massive amounts of homicides.Creel is currently battling cancer.
