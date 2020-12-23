FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of thunderstorms will be rolling through the local area late Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Due to the timing of this event, the First Alert Storm Team has posted a First Alert for late Wednesday into predawn Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24.
A few of the embedded t-storms will be capable of producing strong gusty winds and could also produce an isolated tornado. The timing of the line continues to be problematic as arrival is estimated to be close to midnight.
It will be important to have a way of receiving weather alerts before you go to bed tonight either by an NOAA weather radio or through our free WAFB First Alert Weather App.
The line of thunderstorms will also produce a brief period of heavy rain. Localized spots could pick up 1-2″ of rain very quickly which could lead to nuisance type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.
The line of t-storms will be out ahead of a strong cold front. This cold front will deliver a blast of Arctic air for Christmas Eve and lasting into Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be well below normal.
Bundle up the kids as they play with outside toys from Santa. A light freeze will be possible on Christmas morning and the following Saturday morning. Be sure to take care of people, pets, and plants.
