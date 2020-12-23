FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible tonight

Passing showers can be expected through the day on Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected during the daylight hours. The storm threat ramps up late tonight, with the primary threat window for severe weather expected from approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday - 2 a.m. Thursday. In addition to the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall will also be in the mix, with rain totals of 1″-2″ on average, and locally higher amounts possible.