FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB Storm Team is posting a First Alert for the potential of strong storms impacting the area on Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the majority of the WAFB viewing area to a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the greatest concern in any stronger storms, followed by isolated tornadoes, and hail.
Passing showers can be expected through the day on Wednesday, but no severe weather is expected during the daylight hours. The storm threat ramps up late tonight, with the primary threat window for severe weather expected from approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday - 2 a.m. Thursday. In addition to the severe weather threat, locally heavy rainfall will also be in the mix, with rain totals of 1″-2″ on average, and locally higher amounts possible.
The good news is that storms will be gone by daybreak Thursday, leaving us with a dry, but rather chilly Christmas Eve. In fact, high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s, even with bright sunshine. And a stiff northwest breeze will add to the chill.
Santa gives his stamp of approval on the forecast for Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. Chilly weather prevails, with a morning start on Christmas near 30° in Baton Rouge and highs only expected to reach the low 50s.
Looking ahead, our next significant chance of rain beyond tonight appears to be a week from now. The early outlook suggests a cool and dry start to 2021.
