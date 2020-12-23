Baker police searching for murder suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Police say Thomas Wayne Joseph, 31, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Baker on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Police Chief Carl Dunn says the shooting happened Tuesday at a home on McHugh Road during a dispute was happening between the homeowner and a contractor. Joseph, an associate of the homeowner, opened fire and hit a bystander who was trying to deescalate the situation, according to Dunn.
Investigators describe Joseph as 5′8″ tall, weighing 215 pounds.
Police say Joseph has a violent and lengthy criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 extension 1.
