Woman’s Hospital delivering more babies amid coronavirus baby boom

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital says as they reach the end of the year the number of pregnant patients is up, which means more deliveries in 2020-21.
In fact, they are expecting about 8,100 newborns next year alone. But the staff at woman’s hospital say they aren’t surprised.
“We do see some increases similar to ice storms, things that kind of keep people in close proximity and a little bit closer together,” said Cheri Johnson, chief nursing officer for Woman’s Hospital. “So, I would anticipate with the stay at home order, and things like that we might see a little bit of an increase.”
Woman’s Hospital also says that they are taking extra precautions to keep mothers safe during their deliveries during the pandemic, like limiting visitors and vaccinating their staff.
While some are still getting their last-minute gifts before Santa arrives, nurses and doctors over at Woman’s Hospital are preparing for a very special delivery: the arrival of several newborns.
“Not really surprised that we see an increase like we’ve all noted and years past when we’ve had things that have caused us to kind of stay home. We end up seeing an increase. So, weather related events and things like that, so I’m kind of not surprised,” Johnson said.
Woman’s Hospital says they’ve been extra busy since the beginning of the pandemic, now they are expecting a COVID baby boom in the new year. That’s why the labor and delivery unit at Woman’s was the first in line to protect themselves against COVID-19.
“When we got our allocations for the vaccines, we did know that we wanted to vaccinate all of our frontline staff including obstetricians and gynecologists cause they are caring for the most at risk population which is pregnancy,” said Johnson.
Already hospitals like Woman’s are putting up restrictions to keep mothers and their babies safe. Moms have to wear a mask while they deliver, and they can only have one or two supporters with them during labor.
“That’s why we also ask our moms to make sure we are washing their hands, they are wearing their masks, they are staying physically distant, and they do some type of quarantine or isolation from others particularly close to their delivery date,” says Johnson.
So, if there is a plus to 2020, the world will have more little hands and feet to love on in the new year.
