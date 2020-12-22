WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (Gray News) – Jax the husky got himself into more trouble than he could handle this week after he wandered onto thin ice.
The canine was trapped in the middle of a frozen pond at the Siwanoy Country Club when the Eastchester Fire Department got the call.
“Our Firefighters were called to a local golf course for a dog trapped in ice water,” the Eastchester Professional Firefighters-Local 916 said on Facebook.
“Using specialized ice water rescue equipment, our members acted quickly to reach the dog and bring him to safety!”
Tied to a lifeline, firefighter Domenick DiRienzo met Jax in the middle of the pond and helped him swim back to shore.
The shivering husky immediately shook himself off and was given a big hug by his owner.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.