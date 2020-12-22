South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus

The governor’s illness comes on the same day South Carolina’s health board selected a retired military doctor to head the state’s health and environmental department. After months without a permanent director at the helm of the agency overseeing South Carolina’s coronavirus response, the Department of Health and Environmental Control board unanimously voted Tuesday for Dr. Edward Simmer, who previously oversaw civilian medical and dental care for the Defense Health Agency in Virginia and served three decades in the Navy. The board-certified psychiatrist also holds a master’s degree in public health.