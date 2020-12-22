’No pub!’ - Ensminger is a true LSU Tiger

Ensminger, to at least to my surprise, then accepted the position to replace Canada. The picture of Orgeron and Ensminger following the introductory news conference was panned by some, saying the pair hardly looked like a cutting-edge duo. A confluence of events had Orgeron being roasted in the court of public opinion, despite going 6-2 as LSU’s interim head coach and then 9-4 with a New Year’s Day bowl appearance during his first full year. There was that bowl loss to Notre Dame, a “meh” response from LSU fans following the hiring of Ensminger and almost losing defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in a menacing tug-of-war with Texas A&M and its new head coach, one Jimbo Fisher. Predictions of 6-6 or even 5-7 abound and after watching LSU’s spring game in 2018, there wasn’t exactly strong evidence the forecasts were outlandish.