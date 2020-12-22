LSU’s York, Stingley named 1st-Team All-SEC by coaches; Amite’s DeVonta Smith named SEC Offensive Player of the Year

LSU Football

LSU’s York, Stingley named 1st-Team All-SEC by coaches; Amite’s DeVonta Smith named SEC Offensive Player of the Year
LSU kicker Cade York (36) and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) (Source: Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 22, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 6:32 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU’s record-setting placekicker Cade York and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have been named first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches, the SEC announced Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith, a native of Amite, La., was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

12/5/20 MFB Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
12/5/20 MFB Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley (Source: Kent Gidley)

York set a new LSU record with his game-winning 57-yard field goal that beat Florida, 37-34. He is tied for the SEC lead in total field goals with 18 in 2020. He connected on 18-of-21 field goals and six of those kicks were from 50 yards or longer. York finished the season by making his last eight field goal attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season finale.

Stingley, a first-team All-American in 2019, recorded 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and five pass breakups this year. Last year as a true freshman, Stingley earned first-team honors from the Associated Press and was named to the second team by coaches.

CLICK HERE for more on LSU’s All-SEC players.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama*

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

____________________

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Landon Young, Kentucky

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee*

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

____________________

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

DL Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

____________________

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Kadarius Toney, Florida

____________________

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

____________________

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL Ali Gaye, LSU

LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

LB Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

____________________

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

P Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

____________________

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU*

TE Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP Tank Bigsby, Auburn

____________________

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC DEFENSE

DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

LB Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Eli Ricks, LSU

DB Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

____________________

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS Kayshon Boutte, LSU

(* - Ties )

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.