LSU PD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect wanted for burglarizing PMAC

LSU PD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect wanted for burglarizing PMAC
Officials with the LSU Police Department say the individual in the photograph is wanted for a burglary that occurred at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 8, 2020. (Source: LSU Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | December 22, 2020 at 8:10 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 8:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the LSU Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual wanted in connection with a burglary of camera equipment at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Dec. 8.

Investigators say the suspect featured in the photographs below is a man about 5′8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Officials with the LSU Police Department say the individual in the photograph is wanted for a burglary that occurred at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 8, 2020.
Officials with the LSU Police Department say the individual in the photograph is wanted for a burglary that occurred at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 8, 2020.
Officials with the LSU Police Department say the individual in the photograph is wanted for a burglary that occurred at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 8, 2020.
Officials with the LSU Police Department say the individual in the photograph is wanted for a burglary that occurred at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 8, 2020. (Source: LSU Police Department)

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or www.lsupd.com. Police ask you to use the following reference number 20201214-002 when providing any information about the crime.

Information can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.