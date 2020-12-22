FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns late Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog is an issue for some again this morning, but it’s not as widespread as what we saw around the area on Monday. Once any fog lifts by mid-morning, look for another nice day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.
We continue to give you a first alert to showers and thunderstorms returning to the area on Wednesday. The day will start out dry, but a few showers will develop by the afternoon as highs top out around 70°. The main event is expected Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms are likely with the potential for a few strong storms. The storm prediction center maintains a level 1 (marginal) risk of severe weather for our area.
Any rain is likely gone before you wake up on Christmas Eve morning, with chilly and dry weather expected for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Christmas morning lows will bottom out around freezing, with highs only reaching the low 50s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.