FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns late Wednesday

We continue to give you a first alert to showers and thunderstorms returning to the area on Wednesday. The day will start out dry, but a few showers will develop by the afternoon as highs top out around 70°. The main event is expected Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through the region. Showers and storms are likely with the potential for a few strong storms. The storm prediction center maintains a level 1 (marginal) risk of severe weather for our area.