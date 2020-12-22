Baton Rouge residents react to new stimulus check

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The money approved by Congress to help millions of American’s struggling with their mounting bills may fall far short of what is needed to stabilize their budgets.
Brenda Wells, a grandmother in Baton Rouge lost her job in April. It was not a pandemic related layoff but the pandemic has caused her to have problems finding other work, leaving her without an income for the last several months.
For Wells, the $600 relief check barely makes a dent in what she now owes.
“It’ll help, I appreciate it but it’s really not enough,” Wells said. “That’s not enough money and I mean for the people who are going to have three, four, five, six [and] seven people in the house, it probably will but $600 or $1200 in a house, it’s really not enough money when your rent is $1,000.”
Wells’ daughter lives with her in an apartment near Siegen Lane. They will receive $1,200 total but that will only enough to cover the rent she missed in November, leaving her on the hook for her utilities, car insurance, and the other miscellaneous bills she has.
“I did save that little bit from the stimulus money and the pandemic unemployment so that did keep me afloat for a little while but now it’s trying to pay the rent, pay the light bill, my car insurance and things like that so I have nothing left in there,” she said.
Wells is far from alone in this boat. Many have clamored on social media the relief does not near what is needed to help, but until Congress acts on another relief bill Wells and the others will have to make do with the bill that is awaiting Trump’s signature.
